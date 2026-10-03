In the Stars

BY GRYPHON AKRIDGE-PHILLIPS

Aries: The anxieties and fears keeping you at night are passing, but there is hope. Look for a driving light in the dark.

Taurus: Hard work brings rewards. You may have been crafting success that has been idle, but now is the time to celebrate your accomplishments.

Gemini: You may be holding onto situations, past issues, people that are still affecting you negatively. Take time to establish your boundaries and hold to them.

Cancer: The foundation you have built is reliable. There may be news soon of a period of happiness and balance.

Leo: Progress brings a move into calmer waters. You have overcome adversity, and you may see problems in life taking time to settle. You are moving forward and are entering a period in which things are easier.

Virgo: You may be feeling overwhelmed with a myriad of choices, not allowing you to focus properly. Limit the number of things you are taking on to a more manageable amount.

Libra: New beginnings bring a period of positivity and self-confidence. Now is the time to socialize and begin new friendships.

Scorpio: You may be trying to maintain the balance of two areas within your life. Be careful not to take on more than you can handle. Take time to evaluate where you are putting your energy and adapt accordingly.

Sagittarius: Be mindful of the opportunities and offers available to you. Those easily dismissed or viewed as insignificant may have led you to further paths.

Capricorn: You may be making a choice between two options. There is a push and pull of whether you should stay or go.

Aquarius: In an effort to control your emotions, you may find the wisdom to accept what you cannot change. You may gain a deeper level of emotional maturity, which will lead you to become more sympathetic to others.

Pisces: You may be in the position to help others. If you choose to do so, act with generosity towards knowledge, wisdom or time.