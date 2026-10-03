MultimediaPhotos Cards Get Trampled by Skidmore 3-1 October 3, 2026 Senior Lia Parker sets her mind straight before the game Sept. 22. By ANYA KERN Junior Desiree DuBois putting the ball in play. Goalkeeper Lily Bailey and midfielder Claire Reynolds celebrate a goal. Defense Alexis Patrick attacking the ball. Junior Bailee Lafountain takes the ball back. Anya Kern/Cardinal Points Anya Kern">By Anya Kern FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Cardinals stalemate against Red Dragons October 10, 2026 In the Stars October 10, 2026 Kayden Nelson creates sculptures to shed light on wildlife conservation issues October 10, 2026 SA approves student resolution one October 10, 2026 Load more