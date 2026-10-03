Thursday, October 15, 2026
MultimediaPhotos

Cards Get Trampled by Skidmore 3-1

Senior Lia Parker sets her mind straight before the game Sept. 22.

By ANYA KERN

Junior Desiree DuBois putting the ball in play.
Goalkeeper Lily Bailey and midfielder Claire Reynolds celebrate a goal.
Defense Alexis Patrick attacking the ball.
Junior Bailee Lafountain takes the ball back. Anya Kern/Cardinal Points
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