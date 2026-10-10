Sunday, October 11, 2026
MultimediaPhotosSports

Cardinals stalemate against Red Dragons

Midfielder Michael Rodriguez and forward Tristian Laundree go wild after scoring a goal.

BY ANYA KERN

Sophomore Robbie Kapovic falling after trying to regain the ball.
Midfielder Rocco Ruscitto catching the ball with his chest.
Senior Erick Vargas being held back. Anya Kern/Cardinal Points
Rodriguez in pain after injuring his arm. Anya Kern/Cardinal Points
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