MultimediaPhotosSports Cardinals stalemate against Red Dragons October 10, 2026 Midfielder Michael Rodriguez and forward Tristian Laundree go wild after scoring a goal. BY ANYA KERN Sophomore Robbie Kapovic falling after trying to regain the ball. Midfielder Rocco Ruscitto catching the ball with his chest. Senior Erick Vargas being held back. Anya Kern/Cardinal Points Rodriguez in pain after injuring his arm. Anya Kern/Cardinal Points Anya Kern">By Anya Kern FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest In the Stars October 10, 2026 Kayden Nelson creates sculptures to shed light on wildlife conservation issues October 10, 2026 SA approves student resolution one October 10, 2026 Cardinals Fall to Saint Michael’s in Road Rematch October 10, 2026 Load more