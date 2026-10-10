Cardinals Fall to Saint Michael’s in Road Rematch

BY MATTHEW PITARRESI

The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team traveled to Vermont Wednesday afternoon, falling to Saint Michael’s, 7-0, in a rematch between the two teams.

The Cardinals entered the contest with a 9-3 record, looking to snap a two-match skid against a Saint Michael’s squad they had previously faced earlier this season.

Saint Michael’s took control in doubles play, sweeping all three matches to earn the opening point. At No. 1 doubles, senior Jacklin Mitchell (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Peru)and sophomore Carmen Marino (Buchanan, N.Y./Hendrick Hudson) fell to Emma Gredenhag and Ana Maria Ricaurte, 6-1. The Purple Knights followed with a 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles, as sophomore Ava Perry(Plattsburgh, N.Y./Plattsburgh)and sophomore Mirabelle Nonni (Essex Junction, Vt./Essex) were defeated by Lucy McPherson and Kasey Johnson.

At No. 3 doubles, sophomore Paige Westfall (Brewerton, N.Y.) and sophomore Abigail Macdougal (Keeseville, N.Y./AuSable Valley) battled Julia Stein and Katie Rocha before falling, 6-0, as Saint Michael’s completed the doubles sweep.

The Purple Knights continued their strong play in singles competition, winning all six matches in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Mitchell fell to Olivia Larsen, 6-0, 6-0, while Perry dropped her No. 2 singles match against Gredenhag, 6-1, 6-0.

Marino competed at No. 3 singles against Ricaurte, falling 6-1, 6-1, while graduate student Marena Tubo (Vestal, N.Y./Vestal) was defeated by Stein, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4 singles.

At No. 5 singles, Westfall fell to Annabelle Aldrete, 6-1, 6-0. Macdougal rounded out the singles lineup at No. 6, falling to Johnson, 6-3, 6-3.

With the loss, the Cardinals move to 9-4 on the season. Plattsburgh State will look to close the regular season on a strong note Saturday, when the Cardinals return home to host Cortland at 1 p.m. in their regular-season finale.