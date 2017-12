Loading ... Loading ...

Plattsburgh State offers a variety of recreational sports, but the real game being played is allocating the diminishing funding.

The director of SUNY Plattsburgh recreational sports, Karen Waterbury has to crunch numbers tighter each year.

“We’re getting fewer students, so there’s less money available,” she said, gesturing to a pile of manila folders containing grant applications and funding requests. The money for the sports comes mainly from the Student Association, but there are other means of getting funds, like awards and “shifting the collective pot around” as Waterbury phrases it.

“We have to play it as it goes, like if Men’s Rugby doesn’t make playoffs this year, then there’s that little pot [of money] that we can give to another program, it’s always shifting,” she said.

A few lucky teams haven’t seen much change in their spending allowance, like Men’s Club Lacrosse. Vice President Ryan Bonifati said, “I don’t think we got a budget cut… but we came close to using all of our previous budget.”

Other teams have such little spending allowance, even the athletes don’t know how much it is.

“To be completely honest I don’t even know that we have a budget, we just use the same old stuff we always have used. It would be cool if we did, though.” Frisbee Club member Sydney Greene said, tossing her hands up in indifference.

Although most of the recreational sports teams are upset with the budget changes, one team is literally suffering because of them. The Plattsburgh Cheerleading team is down more than $500 this year; money they had hoped to delegate toward safety improvements. The team in this season alone has had three concussions, a broken nose, sprained ankle, and a brain hemorrhage, all of which could have been prevented if there was sufficient funding or safety matters.

The athletes wanted more allowance for better mats, concussion kits, safety training and a professional coach to alleviate some of the dangers plaguing the team.

“I was in a cradle position and another flyer fell from over top of me and her feet hit me right in the front of my head so hard it took my whole stunt group down,” Octavia Pizarro said of her brain hemorrhage incident. She is still recovering and being tested at the hospital, though the collision happened weeks ago. More mats would have provided more space, so the cheerleader who hit Pizarro would have been a safe distance away.

“We were doing a pyramid, and in the pyramid I was supposed to flip, so I flipped but no one caught me… when I landed on my back, I hit everything. For example, my head, my neck, my tailbone, my legs,” said another cheerleader, Juana Alonso, who fell from 15 feet directly to her back. A professional coach or safety training courses would have ensured the girls who should have caught Alonso were prepared and aware of the gravity of gravity.

“At least my flyer is safe,” said another cheerleader, who broke her nose Monday when the back of another cheerleader’s head cracked into her nose and forehead on the way down from a stunt. In her case, more mats, a professional coach and proper safety training would have all helped.

These injuries and many others could have possibly been prevented if the team had a larger budget.

“If we had money to possibly get mats, that’s a lot more area we could spread out… and when we fall it would better protect us,” said the one student coach of the team, Gabrielle Trahan. “It would also be beneficial if we could have somebody from the National Cheerleading Association come in to help teach us about safety, clearly we’ve been having a rough time with that this year.” she said, wrinkling her brow.

Waterbury wishes the cheer team and other recreational sports teams could have professional coaches as well, but with dwindling money the responsibility falls to students.

“If we had $3,000 or $5,000 than maybe we could attract a coach from the community, but for what we are currently offering, we can’t really get anyone in,” she said looking down with a shoulder shrug.

Waterbury continues to do what she can with the funds given. She and the athletes still hope to find more money and better ways to budget it, but the future of recreational sports ultimately lies within PSUC enrollment to provide spending allowances. Teams affected heavily by the budget cuts can now only hope for grants, and teams not yet affected can only hope they aren’t next to receive cuts. Although the interest in recreational sports is expected to remain constant at PSUC, the same cannot be said for the funding of such activities.

