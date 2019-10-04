Incoming SUNY Plattsburgh freshmen interested in a biology major have the opportunity to immediately practice hands-on learning— carrying petri dishes full of bacteria around campus that is.

Through the Phage Hunters Advancing Genomic and Evolutionary Science project, training led by Howard Hughes Medical Institution, biology students are able to participate in a national research-based laboratory course aimed at early-career students.

“Students in entry-level biology will go through and find bacteria in their first stages,” SUNY Plattsburgh Biology Lecturer Megan Valentine said, “and collect large volumes of viruses to learn more.”

A professor on campus with more than 17 years of experience, Valentine hopes that implementing this program will engage more incoming students in a research-based approach to learning that “exposes them to real science where they are doing novel research.”

Students are instructed to gather large volumes of these viruses in Petri dishes, letting the bacteria grow so its makeup can be studied later on. This bacteria comes from anywhere on campus, and gives students easy access to doing this project.

Valentine’s colleague and Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences Amy Ryan, is aiding in this process and hopes this program will help create future experienced biology teachers.

“This is real applied science,” Ryan said. “[Students] will have to repeat things over and over. It’s a real science lab like in the real world.”

Students from the SEA-PHAGES project, with 177 participating colleges and universities, must “isolate and characterize bacteriophages from local environments, annotate the phage genomes, and submit the annotated sequences to the National Center for Biotechnology Information GenBank database,” according to the Science Education Alliance website.

One of the first hands on science programs SUNY Plattsburgh has had for incoming freshmen, students will become familiar with large antibiotics, killing off bacterial factors.

There are a lot of phases of bacteria in the water and soil in Plattsburgh, Valentine said. The biology department is hoping to find out more about the phases and reach out to global researchers, to spread more knowledge of this unique bacteria. The initial involvement in the program came from trained co-workers, who thought Plattsburgh would be a good area to apply it to.

As students continue this program, Biological Sciences professor and molecular biologist dr. Nancy Elwess is currently running a project of her own. Her undergraduate research students are also investigating both the androgen receptor gene and the DRD4 gene in humans. She will be teaching the second half of the SEA-PHAGES course, focusing on sequencing and the bio-chromatic side of work while using computer technology.