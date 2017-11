Loading ... Loading ...

Students of the Plattsburgh State campus are given the option to acquire Cardinal Cash at any time in the semester. Although this payment system is most often associated with desireable off-campus food options, the funds can be used towards an abundance of helpful resources.

1. Dress Code: 117 Bridge Street Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901

If your mind is telling you that you need an outfit makeover, but your wallet is reminding you that you’re still a broke college student, Dress Code is a good place to start looking for a new wardrobe. Being a consignment shop, students have the choice of swapping or purchasing clothes. With the swipe of a Cardinal Cash card, students can take up to two bags of clothes from Dress Code week, as this is the maximum take-away, according to their website.

2. Save-A-Lot Grocery: 316 Cornelia Street Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901

Known for saving their customers up to 40 percent on their groceries weekly compared to conventional grocery stores, Save-A-Lot Grocery Store, is a newer face to the Cardinal Cash program. They offer fresh products from exclusive brands such as J. Higgs, Coburn Farms, and Wylwood.

3. Leisure Tan: 34 Oak Street Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901

It’s no secret that the North Country weather can hinder one’s ability to keep his or her glowing tan. However, Leisure Tan offers the options of either a tanning bed or a spray tan. So, even when temperatures hit below zero, students can still look like they are fresh off a spring break vacation with the swipe of their Cardinal Cash.

4. Nelson’s Flower Shop: 317 Cornelia Street Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901.

Is your mother coming up and you want to distract her from your not so clean house? Maybe an adventure to Nelson’s could ease over the tension. Maybe, you haven’t been as attentive to your significant other as you should have. With a swipe of the Cardinal Cash card, you can get back on his or her good side.

5. Kinney Drugs: 288 Cornelia Street Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901

For the freshmen that have heard rumors of the Plattsburgh plague, they are all true. There are two weeks every semester when every residence hall and off-campus apartment will be taken hold by a fierce cold. Students will find it beneficial that they can venture to Kinney Drugs with their Cardinal Cash card to aid their ailments.

