Regulation of salt intake is an important component of a diet that is overlooked by most Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 89 percent of American adults consume more than the recommended amount of 1,500 mg per day.

Although salt cravings cannot be magically fixed, a new study found that a spicy alternative could help decrease the need for a salty snack in the future.

Dr. Zhiming Zhu and others published a study in Hypertension, a medical journal funded by the American Heart Association, on Aug. 28, 2017.

The research showed that the participants that possess spicier food preferences consume less salt and have better blood pressure rates than the participants that didn’t.

Capsaicin, the main component of chili peppers, reacts with the part of the brain that deals with salt intake fooling the brain, and therefore decreasing how much salt someone consumes, according to CNN.

Jorunn Gran-Henriksen, associate professor and chair of the nutrition department, said that nutritionists have been recommending alternative flavoring and substituting spices for years.

Gran-Henriksen said that even though some people may not be able to eat spicy foods because of certain health concerns, there are still some alternatives.

“Not all people are able to tolerate spicy foods, such as those with GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease),” Gran-Henriksen said, “But adding herbs and certain spices would work for all.”

According to Food and Nutrition Magazine, the best herbs to use to reduce sodium consumption are basil, ginger, oregano, rosemary and turmeric.

There have also been multiple studies about whether spice affects sugar cravings which produced mixed results, leaving no conclusive evidence.

In a diet, a common misconception is that a lack of salt means less flavor for the food eaten, but substituting spices is an alternative way to add gusto to a meal.

The American Heart Association suggests cutting out 1,000 mg of salt a day to benefit your

blood pressure if the recommended 1,500 mg daily limit cannot be reached.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three Americans has high blood pressure, which correlates with the fact that most Americans consume almost double the recommended limit.

Seventy-five percent of the salt Americans consume is through packaged and restaurant food, not necessarily being from additional helpings of table salt, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bread, cheese (natural and processed) and pizza are a couple of the many foods that are commonly responsible for spikes in sodium levels among Americans, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dietary habits and nutrition is a common concern amongst college students. According to the National Eating Disorders Association, the average college student gains about 2.5 to 3.5 pounds during their freshman year.

Denise Brown, a PSUC freshman multimedia journalism major and passionate lover of spicy food, found this information interesting because she hardly eats any salty food at all.

“I never realized it,” Brown said. “I put tons of spices on everything that I eat and I never use salt or crave those types of snacks.”

Brown was very conscious of her diet when making the transition to college by consistently checking food labels, being careful in the dining halls and considering the cost of everything she eats.

“You need to be very aware of what you’re eating,” Brown said. “Always ask questions.”

Brown tries to opt for the healthy alternatives when facing her cravings, however finds herself giving in fairly frequently.

“Just try to be as healthy as you can be,” Brown said. “Do what you can.”

