Cards down Endicott in overtime

The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team narrowly snagged the win after going into overtime Wednesday night during the NCAA Division III tournament game against Endicott College, after coming back from being down 2-0.

During the first period, Endicott’s forward Jillian Gibbs scored a goal with 4:37 on the clock, followed by another goal by the Gulls’ forward Courtney Sullivan 12 minutes later.

The Cards managed to tie it up in the second and third periods. Senior left wing forward Courtney Moriarty got the first goal 4:22 into the second period, while sophomore forward Annie Katonka scored 11 minutes into the third period.

After a penalty was called on Moriarity for slashing, and the clock ran out the game was sent into overtime.

Forty-five seconds into overtime, Katonka scored the winning goal with a shot that ricocheted off Endicott goalie Vendela Jonsson’s pad across the goal line.

Katonka spoke about the unbelievable moment.

“I have no idea how that went in, I kind of just shot it and was hoping for the best,” Katonka said. “Me, Courtney and Abby all looked at each other like, ‘What just happened?’”

Moriarty said the team had an all or nothing attitude when making the comeback.

“We never actually been a team to come back from being down this year,” Moriarty said. “So I think we just knew that if we didn’t get back on the board then we would be done.”

Head coach Kevin Houle said that although nerves were high at the beginning of the game the win was relief to the entire team.

“This was a game we didn’t expect to play,” Houle said. “You play against a team that you’re supposed to beat, and they came out pretty loose and confident, and they had a nothing to lose attitude.”

Houle expects more of the same during the next tournament round.

“Our effort all year long has been excellent, so I don’t expect anything less come this Saturday,” Houle said.

The next tournament round is tomorrow at 3 p.m. against Williams College in the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena

